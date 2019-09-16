Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's a $3 drop from July and a $75 savings. Buy Now
That's a savings of $64 off list and some of the lowest prices we could find for this selection of Superdry coats. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
That's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
That's $81 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Buy Now
That's $16 under last month's mention, $117 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $130 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
That's a savings of $118 off list price. Buy Now
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more. Shop Now
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now
That's $6 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $6, although most vendors charge around $40. Buy Now
That's $62 less than buying from Superdry direct. Buy Now
Superdry via eBay offers the Superdry Men's Sherpa Collar Canvas Jacket in several colors (Navy pictured) for $46 with free shipping. Superdry charges around $10 more for any similar men's canvas jacket directly. Buy Now
Superdry via eBay offers its Superdry Men's Half Time Bomber Jacket in Black for $49.28 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $4 less in April. Buy Now
