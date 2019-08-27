Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Superdry via eBay offers the Superdry Men's Sherpa Collar Canvas Jacket in several colors (Navy pictured) for $46 with free shipping. Superdry charges around $10 more for any similar men's canvas jacket directly. Buy Now
Superdry via eBay offers the Superdry Men's Supersonic Canvas Coach Jacket for $37.50 with free shipping. That's $72 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Titan Pass 2.0 Fleece Jacket in several colors (Blue pictured) for $39.98. Coupon code "SAVE60" drops it to $31.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $18 under our February mention, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers the YXP Men's Lightweight Cotton Military Windbreaker Jacket in several colors (Army Green 805 pictured) for $45.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "HXRJHGHH" to drop that to $29.89. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register