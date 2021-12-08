Get this price via coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" and save $66 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Superdry via eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to drop it to $47.98. That's $19 less than the best starting price we could find anywhere else. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in several colors (Green pictured).
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Save on coats for the whole family – kids' styles start from
$19.99 $33, and men's and women's start from $34.99 $43. Plus, no-minimum free shipping saves you $9.99 on orders under $50. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer
- Pictured is the Eddie Bauer Men's CirrusLite Down Hooded Jacket for
$59.99$64.50 ( $70$65 off).
Prices start from $115.99 on this selection of items that have the highest warmth rating of all apparel in Marmot's sale section. Shop Now at Marmot
- Pictured is the Marmot Men's Tribeca Jacket for $214.99 (low by $44).
Discounts on select men's and women's jackets from brands like Mountain Hardware, Arc'teryx, Patagonia, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Pictured is the Mountain Hardware Men's Exposure 2 Gore-Tex Paclite Stretch Jacket for $109.73 ($110 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.
Coupon code "KU3VP5MK" saves you at least $30. Shop Now at Amazon
- The power bank is not included, and must be purchased separately.
- In several styles (Men's Black Vest pictured).
- Sold by RocbocDirect via Amazon.
- universal USB plug
- three temperature levels
- max 10 hours use on a full charge
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for
$969$999 ( $130$100 below factory sealed).
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Shop women's tops from $9, men's shirts as low as $12, women's jeans from $20, men's jeans starting at $30, and more. Use coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" for an additional 25% off orders over $25 (the best extra discount we've seen at Superdry's eBay outlet). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Superdry Men's Colour Stripe Sports Puffer Jacket in Green for $43.98 after coupon ($22 off list).
- Sizes and stock vary and may be limited.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
