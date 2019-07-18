Macy's offers the Superdry Men's Nu Lad Logo Appliqué Jogger Shorts in Dark Smoke Grit for $29.70. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts in several colors (Carpark Grey pictured) for $9. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 28 to 42
VtuAOL via Amazon offers the VtuAOL Men's Outdoor Lightweight Hiking Shorts in several colors (Blue pictured) from $19.89. Coupon code "WG5K2GER" cuts the starting price to $13.92. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- available in waist sizes from 30 to 36
Walmart offers the George Men's Summer Lounge Shorts in several styles (Dark Denim pictured) for $3.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in Garland or Brown Stucco for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $2 less a week ago. Buy Now
- Availble in select sizes from 30x30 to 42x32
Macy's continues to offer the Superdry Men's Ollie Core Cagoule in Cobalt for $36.13. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention at $73 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes S to XXL
