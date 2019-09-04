Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Superdry via eBay offers its Superdry Men's Half Time Bomber Jacket in Black for $49.28 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $4 less in April. Buy Now
Superdry via eBay offers the Superdry Men's Supersonic Canvas Coach Jacket for $37.50 with free shipping. That's $72 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Superdry via eBay offers the Superdry Men's Sherpa Collar Canvas Jacket in several colors (Navy pictured) for $46 with free shipping. Superdry charges around $10 more for any similar men's canvas jacket directly. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Textured Utility Blazer in Sky Captain for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Clear Onix pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN2499" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $86, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Western Ridge Half-Zip Fleece Pullover in Black or Peatmoss for $24.99. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $4 under our June mention, $55 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various sellers at eBay takes up to 30% off a selection of emergency essentials. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, the majority of these orders bag free shipping. Save on over 390 items. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Gadgettown via eBay offers the BaoFeng UV-5R Dual-Band Walkie Talkie 2-Way Radio for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Superdry Men's Tyler Denim Slim Shorts in Creechton Blue Aop for $17.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
