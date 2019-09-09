Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
That's $81 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Buy Now
Superdry via eBay offers the Superdry Men's Supersonic Canvas Coach Jacket for $37.50 with free shipping. That's $72 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Superdry via eBay offers the Superdry Men's Sherpa Collar Canvas Jacket in several colors (Navy pictured) for $46 with free shipping. Superdry charges around $10 more for any similar men's canvas jacket directly. Buy Now
Superdry via eBay offers its Superdry Men's Half Time Bomber Jacket in Black for $49.28 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $4 less in April. Buy Now
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $670 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on suits, sport coats, dress shirts, pants, shoes, and more from brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Kenneth Cole, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and Tommy Hilfiger. Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Titan Pass 2.0 Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.98. Coupon code "60OFF" drops it to $31.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's $6 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $6, although most vendors charge around $40. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Superdry Men's Tyler Denim Slim Shorts in Creechton Blue Aop for $17.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
