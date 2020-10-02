For a limited time, revisit the classic with up to 35 players in battle. Shop Now at Nintendo
- This game will only be playable until March 31, 2021
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
You can now request an early access invitation for Luna, Amazon's new cloud-based gaming service. Invites are being sent on a rolling basis. Once you receive one, a $5.99 monthly fee will give you access to a library of games to stream, unlike Google's Stadia, where they're individually purchased. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for PC, Mac, Fire TV, and web apps for iPhone and iPad.
Save on new and classic games playable on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS from $2.99. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Scroll down to see the included games.
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog, SEGA Ages Shinobi, The Legend of Legacy, and more
Save on over 130 games from a variety of genres. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
Starfinder has a cast of 13 actors, including Nathan Fillion (The Rookie, Castle, and Firefly) and Laura Bailey (Critical Role and The Last of Us 2). This game is adapted for narrative-driven, no-knowledge required gameplay. It puts you in a futuristic science-fantasy world where you influence the outcome of the story. Heroes are recruited to explore a ship and asteroid to determine the fate of the ships missing crew. Shop Now at Amazon
- The pilot is free to play, and customers can purchase each episode for $2 or the full season for $10.
- interactive Alexa voice game
- Rated GS (guidance suggested)
You'd pay $22 more for the physical copy elsewhere. Buy Now at Nintendo
- Rated E for Everyone
- race on 18 official tracks
- more than 300 official unique bike components
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Nintendo
- 7 unique hero classes to make up your squad of 3
Sign In or Register