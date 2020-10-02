New
Nintendo · 1 hr ago
Super Mario Bros. 35 for Nintendo Switch
free for Nintendo Switch Online members

For a limited time, revisit the classic with up to 35 players in battle. Shop Now at Nintendo

  • This game will only be playable until March 31, 2021
  • Published 1 hr ago
