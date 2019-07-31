exclusive
New
SuperJeweler.com · 13 mins ago
SuperJeweler Shimmering Stars Diamond Heart Necklace
$15 $300
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
SuperJeweler offers the SuperJeweler Shimmering Stars Diamond Heart Necklace for $79.99. Coupon code "Dealnews65" cuts that to $14.97. With free shipping, that's $285 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 0.015 total carat weight
  • H-I color
  • I1-I2 clarity
  • 18" chain
↑ less
Buy from SuperJeweler.com
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "Dealnews65"
  • Expires 7/31/2019
    Published 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Jewelry SuperJeweler.com SuperJeweler
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register