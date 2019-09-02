Personalize your DealNews Experience
Vera Bradley takes 40% off a selection of its bags and accessories during its Sunset on Summer Sale, with prices starting at $4.50. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $8, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply.
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Lagoon for $17.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and $12 less than buying from High Sierra direct. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the Samsonite Sparta 29" Spinner Hardside Luggage in Dark Grey or Cobalt for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Rachael Ray Jumbo ChillOut Thermal Tote in Blue for $10.11 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $11.) Buy Now
