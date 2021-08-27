Sunrise Alarm Clock for $42

Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30" and save $35 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 7 color lights
- 20 brightness adjustable levels
- 7 alarm sound
- FM radio
This is the highest discount we've seen on clearance since last year. Save on 1000's of items, including indoor and outdoor furniture, bedding, decor, and much more. Shop Now at Pottery Barn
- Shipping is free for most orders over $99 with code "FREESHIP". Furniture and other large items may incur additional shipping surcharges.
- Posted by Liz.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've been trying to redecorate my house lately, and Pottery Barn has the look I'm going for: modern and stylish, but also cozy, comfortable, and not too formal. Discounts on anything here are pretty rare, so I like to buy off season/clearance to take advantage of the discounts offered."
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on clothing, grocery, home goods, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Some items include free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (If you're not a member, see the offer below.)
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" for a $19 savings. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 7 LED colors w/ mixed mode
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30" and save $17 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 7 colors
- 5 glowing modes
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" for a savings of $9, making it the lowest price we could find by $18 for a similar brand on Amazon. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3 modes
- zoomable
- adjustable focus
- IPX4 water-resistant
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30". It's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3000K to 5000K color temperature
