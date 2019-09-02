Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Bloomingdale's offers the Sunnyvale Gym & Tonic Malibu Tumbler for $6. In-cart that falls to $4.80. Plus Loyallists qualify for free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Deal ends September 2. Buy Now
Zulily takes up to 70% off Breville small appliances. Shipping starts at $5.99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Today only, Best Buy offers the Chefman Volcano Digital Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gibson Home Zen Buffetware 39-Piece Dinnerware Set for $32.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Anchor Hocking 1-Cup Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids 4-Pack for $6.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bloomingdale's offers the DKNY Chatter Bath Towel for $19.99. Add it to your cart and that falls to $15.99. Plus, Loyallists receive free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends September 2. Buy Now
