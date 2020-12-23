Apply coupon code "GIFT" for a savings of up to $7 per item. Shop Now at Macy's
- 12" x 12" washcloth for $2.54 ($3 off)
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $5.09 ($5 off)
- 27" x 52" bath towel for $6.79 ($7 off)
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee and get it in time for Christmas, or get free shipping with $25.
Apply coupon code "YOUR20" to save on these three towels and save between $4 and $6 off list. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Washcloths for $2.39 ($4 off).
- Hand Towel for $3.19 ($5 off).
- Bath Towel for $3.99 ($6 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more). Pickup availability will vary by ZIP.
- Available in several colors (Medium Gray pictured).
Save up to $6 on these towels via coupon code "YOUR20", as detailed below. Shop Now at Kohl's
- The prices:
- wash cloth for $2.39 ($4 off)
- hand towel for $3.19 ($5 off)
- bath towel for $3.99 ($6 off)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $8.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- In all of the colors (Sandstone pictured).
Save on towels as well as shower curtains, rugs, and bath accessories. Shop Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- Plus, get an extra 5% discount with store pickup.
- Pictured is the Madison Park 8-Piece Towel Set for $57.60 ($86 low).
Choose from bath towels, hand towel 2-packs, or washcloth 6-packs, at 27% off the list price. Buy Now at Target
- Available in several colors (Aqua pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Save on over 15,000 items from brands Tommy Hilfiger, Serta, Sealy, Scott Living, Signature Design By Ashley, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- If you need it by Christmas, shipping costs $5. Otherwise, you can get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa for $1,699 ($1,329 off).
Use coupon code "GIFT" to grab an extra 20% off most items. Save on a selection of men's waterproof boots from brands like Timberland, Weatherproof Vintage, and Rockport. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Timberland Men's Mt. Major Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for $73.59 ($41 low).
Save on over 700 toys for all ages. Shop Now at Macy's
- Filter by location under "Shipping and Pickup" to find items that are available for pickup before Christmas.
- Pictured is the Melissa and Doug Mine to Love Deluxe Baby Care Play Set for $56.99 ($58 off).
Save on over 110,000 items including clothing, jewelry, bedding, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the 32 Degrees Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat for $42.49 ($58).
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Apply coupon code "GIFT" to save an extra 15% to 20% off select clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags, home items, and more.
Sign In or Register