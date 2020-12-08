Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an extra 30% off already discounted towels and washclothes. Shop Now at Macy's
- 12" x 12" washcloth for $2.09
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $4.19
- 27" x 52" bath towel for $5.59
- Available in several colors.
- Opt for store pick up to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an extra 30% off these solid and striped bath towels. Shop Now at Macy's
- 13" x 13" washcloth for $2.79 ($5 off).
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $4.89 ($7 off).
- 30" x 54" bath towel for $6.99 ($11 off).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more score free shipping.
Apply coupon code "YOUGET20" to save on these three towels and save between $4 and $7 off list. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Washcloths for
$1.99 ($4 off)$2.39 ($4 off)
- Hand Towel for
$2.39 ($6 off)$2.79 ($5 off)
- Bath Towel for
$2.79 ($7 off)$3.19 ($7 off)
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more). Pickup availability will vary by ZIP.
Save up to 68% off a variety of towels. Shop Now at Macy's
- 13" x 13" Washcloth for $4.99 ($11 off).
- 16" x 30" Hand Towel for $8.99 ($17 off).
- 30" x 56" Bath Towel for $11.99 ($24 off).
- 33" x 70" Bath Sheet for $22.99 ($45 off).
- Available in several colors (Jade pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Choose from bath towels, hand towel 2-packs, or washcloth 6-packs, at 27% off the list price. Buy Now at Target
- Available in several colors (Aqua pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an extra 30% off a variety of gourmet popcorn and snacks, most already reduced by at least 40%. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Harry & David Moose Munch Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Caramel Drum for $16.78 after coupon ($23 off).
- Pick up in store to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
More than half of these 1,300+ items are discounted at least 40%. Save on FAO Schwarz classics, board games, STEM gifts, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Select items receive an extra 30% off via coupon code "FRIEND" (as marked).
- Pictured is the FAO Schwarz 32-Piece Toy Magnetic Tile and Truck Set for $23.99. ($16 off)
- Orders of $25 or more ship free. (Otherwise, shipping adds $10.95; in-store pickup is also available.)
Use coupon code "FRIEND" and save $15 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Macy's
- measures 17.9" L x 6.6" W x 14.9" H
- rust-proof aluminum frame
- adjustable drain tray
- removable utensil cup
- Model: 13229100
Save on over 3,500 items including clothing, jewelry, bedding, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat for $99.99 ($18 low).
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Sign In or Register