New
Macy's · 27 mins ago
Sunham Soft Spun Washcloths and Towels
from $1
free shipping w/ $25

They're a buck lower in each size from October and back to their best-ever prices. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • 12" x 12" washcloth for $1
  • 16" x 26" hand towel for $1.99
  • 27" x 52" bath towel for $2.99
  • They're available in several colors.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Towels Macy's Sunham & Co.
Black Friday Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register