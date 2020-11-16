They're a buck lower in each size from October and back to their best-ever prices. Shop Now at Macy's
- 12" x 12" washcloth for $1
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $1.99
- 27" x 52" bath towel for $2.99
- They're available in several colors.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.
-
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey or White.
- Sold by Utopia Deals via Amazon.
- machine washable
- measures 16" x 19"
- made of 100% cotton fabric
Apply coupon code "SAVE15" for a 15% savings, which drops it to a total of $7 off list. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Medium Gray pictured).
- The same coupon code drops Washcloths to $2.11 and Hand Towels to $2.54.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
That's 15% off and about a buck per cloth. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Warm Stone pictured).
- each cloth measures 12" x 12"
- 100% cotton
- Model: ABDPWC12PKUS
It's $19 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Stone Gray.
- 100% HygroCotton patented yarn
- includes 6 bath towels, 6 hand towels, & 6 wash cloths
- Model: AT17642_Stone G
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on over 16,000 items including Christmas decor from $2, curtains from $7, kids' apparel from $7, throw pillows from $9, women's apparel from $10, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- If you're shopping outside of this sale, use coupn "SALE" to take an extra 15% to 20% off select items.
Bag the lowest prices of the season on thousands of items, including sofas, rugs, decor, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ladlow 65" Fabric Loveseat for $379. ($510 off)
- The majority of these items ship for free.
It's a low today by $170 and $50 less than last year's Black Friday mention. Buy Now at Macy's
- In three colors (Contour Silver pictured).
- beater, dough hook, pouring shield, wire whip, Flex Edge beater, and stainless steel bowl
- tilt-head design
- 10 speeds
- Model: KSM150FE
Sign In or Register