Macy's offers the Sunham Comfort Soft 17" x 24" Memory Foam Bath Rug in several colors for $11.99. Coupon code "BIG" drops that to $9.59. With free shipping, that's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in October. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Sunham & Co. 16" x 25" Soft Spun Cotton Hand Towel in White for $2.99 with free shipping. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less two weeks ago. Buy Now
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at
$4.75. $4.88 With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, up to $24 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
SonTiy Sanitary Ware via Amazon offers the SonTiy Hand Held Bidet Toilet Sprayer in Chrome for $49.95. Clip the 18% off on-page coupon and apply code "42V9FU2M" to drop the price to $19.98. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the BV Ultra-Quiet Bathroom Ventilation and Exhaust Fan for $79.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lil Rinser by Splash Guard Kids' Bath Visor in Pink or Yellow for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers a range of Calvin Klein Men's Liquid Touch Shirts in several colors (White Combo pictured) from $13.93 via coupon code "BIG". Plus, these orders bag free shipping. That's the best price we've seen for a Calvin Klein liquid touch shirt and low today by $7. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
