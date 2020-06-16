Save big on men's and women's sunglasses with coupon code "SUMMERFUN". Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- For orders less than $99, shipping adds $5.95.
Over 50 frames qualify for this deal. Buy Now at Zenni Optical
- Use code "ZENNIFAN" to score free shipping (you must be logged in to apply the coupon).
Gear up like Tony Stark and let your glasses do more than your seeing! Buy Now at Amazon
- Select "Request an invitation" to begin purchase. You'll be asked about your smartphone, prescription, and preference of frame.
- They're currently not compatible w/ iOS phones.
- compatible with most prescription lenses
- VIP filter
- in-built mic for commands
- notification filters
Get 10 pairs with 2- to 3-day delivery and pay nothing except shipping. (A box of 30 lenses usually costs $19.95, while this trial usually costs $2.95.) Shop Now at Hi Waldo
After the coupon, prices start at $94.50. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Get this discount via coupon code "30FLASH".
- Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with $99 or more.
Save big on men's and women's frames and lenses with coupon code "30FLASH". Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
Coupon code "MORELOVE" gets this deal and takes an extra 15% off. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Orders over $99 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.95.
After the discount, the half priced pair starts from $3, with over 830 pairs to choose from. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $99 or more.
- Coupon code "SUMMERLOVE" bags this discount.
Sign In or Register