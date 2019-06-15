sponsored
SUNGAIT · 17 mins ago
from $13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Sungait via Amazon offers its Sungait Men's Polarized Driving Sunglasses in several colors (Black Frame Gray Lens pictured) from $19. Apply coupon code "R2J5J9WH" to cut them to $14.49. (Certain styles can be reduced to $13.44 via the clippable coupon.) Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Obsidian Unisex Polarized Sunglasses
$12
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Obsidian Unisex Polarized Sunglasses in Matte Black or Black for $11.70 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention at $27 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection coating
- polarized
- plastic frame and a plastic lens
- Model: OB 04 009P
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Rezi Men's Polarized Sunglasses
$6 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Outdooraiw via Amazon offers the Rezi Men's Polarized Sunglasses in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "61VG2YMJ" drops the price to $5.85. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
- silicone nose pads
- hard protective cover
- Model: 3090
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Skadino Polarized Mirror Wood Sunglasses
$13 $25
free shipping
Skadino via Amazon offers its Skadino Polarized Mirror Wood Sunglasses in several colors (Green Mirror pictured) for $25. Coupon code "9LDRHAC4" cuts that to $12.50. With free shipping, that's 13 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100% natural Bamboo wood temples
- UV400 lenses
- Model: SKD232
Amazon · 1 day ago
Skadino Bamboo Unisex Polarized Sunglasses
$20 $40
free shipping
Dazzle Mi via Amazon offers its Skadino Bamboo Wood Unisex Polarized Sunglasses in several colors (Blue Zebra pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "24XYNZWM" drops the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100% natural bamboo wood
Jomashop · 3 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.) Shop Now
Jomashop · 1 day ago
Ray-Ban Sunglasses and Eyeglasses at Jomashop
up to 73% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 73% off a selection of Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses and eyeglasses, with prices starting at $56.50. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping, if it doesn't already apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Most prices are as marked; but select options receive additional discounts and free shipping via coupons listed on product pages.
Ashford · 1 day ago
Oakley and Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Ashford
$60 $253
free shipping
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Rakuten · 20 hrs ago
Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Rakuten
Extra 20%
free shipping
Save on a variety of men's, women's, & kids sunglasses
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off a selection of Ray-Ban Sunglasses via coupon code "APPAREL20". (Items are already discounted by up to 70%; it's applicable for up to $40 off.) Plus, most orders receive free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after coupon:
- Ray-Ban Men's Caravan Aviator Sunglasses for $54 (pictured, low by $32)
- Ray-Ban Men's Justin Wayfarer Sunglasses for $65.62 ($30 less than most charge)
iTunes · 5 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 3 days ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$159 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Amazon · 5 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
