Today only, That Daily Deal offers this Sunflower and Butterfly Design Umbrella for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $22 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- auto open and close
- sleeve
Today only, 13 Deals offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list and tied with our mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- They're available in men's or women's styles and include brands such as Foster Grant, Sophia, Ironman, and Panama Jack
Bircen Store via Amazon offers the Bircen men's Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several colors (Black Frame Black Lens pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "M8FGP665" cuts that to $7.20. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention of a similar pair from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Deserti Brands via Amazon offers their Deserti Passport Cover RFID-Blocking PU Leather Wallet in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.98. Coupon code "UJP2ZYPR" drops the price to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- PU leather
- 3 card slots
- pockets for passport, boarding pass, and 1 hidden pocket
AoDeDuo via Amazon offers the Isnowood UV Cooling Arm Sleeve 3-Pair Pack in three colors (Black pictured) for $13.99. Coupon code "J5MWQYJX" drops that to $9.37. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in September. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Sperry Men's Oak Island Polarized Browline Aviator Sunglasses in several colors (Navy Horn pictured) for $20. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44, although most retailers charge around $99. Buy Now
- polarized
- 100% UV protection
- includes storage pouch and cleaning cloth
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68.
Update: The price has dropped to $56.99. Buy Now
- 100% UV protection
Amazon offers Prime members the Nike Men's Performance Cushion Crew Training Socks 3-Pack in Black/White for $7.43 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- They're available in size L only (which fits shoe sizes 8 to 12)
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
- Sizes XXL and 3XL incur an additional charge of $1.89 and $2.49 respectively.
- available in sizes S to 3XL
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
- wedges, tools, and instruments
- storage case
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- Turns 1 cup holder into 3
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find by $369. Buy Now
Today only, Amazon offers the AquaStar Elite High-Pressure Luxury Spa Hand Shower for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's around half of what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now
- six settings
- 5ft hose
