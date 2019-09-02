Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Suncast Smart Trak Wicker 225-Foot Hose Hideaway in Java for $52.26 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast Backyard Oasis 195-Gallon Outdoor Storage and Entertaining Station for $220 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most vendors charge at least $249. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed in Vanilla for $220 with free shipping. That's $29 under our mention from five days ago, $180 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Suncast 10x12-Foot Wood Pergola for $988.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $310 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast 63-Gallon Deck Box in Taupe for $49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the AZ Patio Heaters 28" Propane Fire Pit Table with Arctic Ice Glass, Lid, and Cover in Matte Black for $139.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $136.59. That's $63 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Fiskars Extendable Power-Lever Loppers for $13 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw this for a buck less in January. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Suncast 50-Gallon Resin Patio Storage Box in Java for $69 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $59. Buy Now
