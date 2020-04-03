Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Suncast Baywood 80-Gallon Deck Box
$87 $149
free shipping

Using this staycation to do some work outside? You'll want somewhere to store those pollen coated patio cushions, that waiting for summer pool equipment, out of work miscellaneous sporting goods, and all the other flotsam and jetsam of the yard. This desk box is just what you're looking for, and it is the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It is available in several colors (Dark Taupe pictured).
  • measures 24" x 44" x 24.25"
  • water- and weather-resistant
  • reinforced lid for additional seating
