Walmart · 30 mins ago
Suncast 36" Resin Storage Cabinet Locker
$103 $170
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $3, although most retailers charge $125 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • In-store pickup drops the price to $101.31.
Features
  • measures 20.25" x 30" x 36"
  • 2 reinforced shelves that support up to 75 lbs.
  • lockable doors (lock sold separately)
  • scratch-, dent-, and rust-resistant
  • Model: BMC3600
