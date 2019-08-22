Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed in Vanilla for $249 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago, $151 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt TSTAK II Flat Top Toolbox Organizer for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Home Depot offers the Husky 27 " Rolling Tool Chest with Flip-up Pegboard in Black for $69. That's $60 off and tied with last month's mention as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gladiator GearWall 24" Wire Shelf for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Tactix Van Utility Storage Organizer for $99.97 with free shipping. That's $37 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $89.97. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Suncast 10x12-Foot Wood Pergola for $988.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $310 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast 50-Gallon Resin Patio Storage Box in Java for $69 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
