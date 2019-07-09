New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$249 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed for $249 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
Several merchants, including Wayfair, charge the same
Features
- measures 53" x 32.25" x 45.5"
- double-wall resin construction
- reinforced floor
- Model: BMS2500
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Suncast Outdoor Trash Hideaway
$44 $59
free shipping
Walmart offers the Suncast Outdoor Trash Hideaway for $44 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- latching lid
- 33-gallon capacity
New
Wayfair · 55 mins ago
Wayfair Patio Refresh Sale
up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $49
Wayfair takes up to 60% off a selection of Patio furniture, lighting, grills, decor, and more during its Patio Refresh Sale. Shipping starts at $4.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
JCPenney · 10 hrs ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $983 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
Amazon · 2 days ago
Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella
$95 $157
free shipping
Le Papillon Leisure via Amazon offers the Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella in Green for $156.99. Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply code "GKJZKD7W" to drop that to $94.89. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cross base (weights not included)
- easy-open cantilever lift system
- 360° rotation
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 2 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 2 days ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate.
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Suncast 42" Resin Wheeled Tool Storage Rack
$30 $44
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the Suncast 42" Resin Wheeled Tool Storage Rack for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our January mention for the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- Steel-core structure
- Capacity of 150 lbs. for up to 30 tools
- Model: RTC1000
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Suncast Grand View Fence 3-Pack
$17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Suncast Grand View Fence 3-Pack in White for $16.81. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $18 today. Buy Now
Features
- measures 24" x 1.5" x 20.5"
- Model: GVF24
