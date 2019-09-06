Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $180 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the HyLoft 45x15" Garage Wall Shelf Storage 2-Pack for $47.87 with free shipping. That is $21 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Arrow Newburgh 5x4-Foot Low-Gable Galvanized Steel Storage Shed in Coffee/Eggshell for $202.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although most charge around $240 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the DeWalt Small Durable Maintenance and Electrician's Pouch for $17.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the HDX 55-Gallon Tough Storage Tote for $19.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 shipping fee. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Suncast Backyard Oasis 195-Gallon Outdoor Storage and Entertaining Station for $220 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most vendors charge at least $249. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast 63-Gallon Deck Box in Taupe for $49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast 50-Gallon Resin Patio Storage Box in Java for $69 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $59. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Suncast 50-Gallon Patio Bench with Storage for $89 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
