Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cubic Foot Resin Horizontal Utility Shed in Vanilla for $220 with free shipping. That's $19 under our mention from five days ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $19.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt TSTAK II Flat Top Toolbox Organizer for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $18.19. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt TSTAK I Long Handle Toolbox Organizer for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gladiator GearWall 24" Wire Shelf for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products CP 30" Aluminum Tool Box in Silver for $82.99. Coupon code "TOOLBOX" cuts the price to $54.99. With free shipping, that's $127 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Suncast 10x12-Foot Wood Pergola for $988.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $310 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast 50-Gallon Resin Patio Storage Box in Java for $69 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $59. Buy Now
