Walmart · 1 hr ago
Suncast 225-Foot Swivel Smart Trak Resin Hose Hideaway
$75 $90
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • resin construction
  • 225 ft. of 5/8 in. standard vinyl hose capacity
  • swivel base
  • measures 26" x 21" x 29.75"
  • Model: ssb200b
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
