Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sunbeam Renue Heat Therapy Neck and Shoulder Wrap Heating Pad
$30 $50
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available at this price in gray.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • It won't be ready for pickup before Christmas.
Features
  • weighted edges and magnetic closure
  • 4 heat levels
  • 2-hour auto-off feature
  • Model: 700-825_FBA
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
