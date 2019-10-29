Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sunbeam Electric Heated Fleece Throw Blanket
$22 $30
That's the lowest price we could find by $15.

Update: The price has increased to $21.99. Buy Now at Walmart

  • available in Garnet Red
  • measures 60" x 50"
  • 3 heat settings
  • auto-shut off
  • machine washable
