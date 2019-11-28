Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 47 mins ago
Sunbeam Electric Heated Fleece Throw Blanket
$20
pickup at Walmart

That's $2 under our October mention and the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

  • available in Garnet Red or Grey Flannel
  • measures 60" x 50"
  • 3 heat settings
  • auto-shut off
  • machine washable
  • Published 47 min ago
