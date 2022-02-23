This is a very low price in general for an electric heating pad of this type. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Park Slope Outlet via eBay.
- washable cover
Get four free COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home testing kits when you sign up via the link. Shop Now
- If you've already ordered from covidtests.gov, you will not be eligible via this link.
- Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Coupon code "VY4JK9G6" knocks half off this kit, which consists of first aid supplies, survival tools, and fishing gear in a MOLLE pouch. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DFGHERER via Amazon
Apply coupon code "LAT4E22C" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bodium via Amazon.
- 100% blackout
- breathable
Apply coupon code "554QNLYU" for a $16 savings, which drops it $6 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- These are KN95 masks, not N95 masks.
- Sold by EnloveDirect via Amazon.
- 5-layer filtration
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Get a jump on your spring gardening and home improvement with discounts on gardening and power tools. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off your order of $200 or more. (Check out the pictured Certified Refurb WORX Aerocart 8-in1 2-Wheel Wheelbarrow for $179.70. It's about $199 new, so padding your order to $200 means anything $50 or less would essentially be free.) Shop Now at eBay
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
