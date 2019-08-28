Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
SUNUV via Amazon offers its SunUV 48-Watt LED UV Nail Lamp for $39.99. Apply coupon code "C7ARC2SM" and clip the 5% off clip coupon to cut it to $22.79. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Starter Set for $5 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $37 less than a full-size restock box (although this only includes sample sizes of most items). Buy Now
Dream-faster via Amazon offers its Anself 10-in-1 Stainless Steel Manicure / Pedicure Set for $5.99. Coupon code "FXTPKFUG" drops the price to $4.01. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with out mention from June, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon takes an extra $4.50 off select Always Feminine Pad Multi-Packs via an on-page clip coupon. Plus, save an extra 5% by checking out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members get free shipping Shop Now
AlphabetDeal offers the AXE Body Spray 15-Pack for $39.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts that price to $33.99. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register