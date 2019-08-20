- Create an Account or Login
SUNUV via Amazon offers its SunUV 48-Watt LED UV Nail Lamp for $39.99. Coupon code "LFWAA7E6" cuts it to $22.79. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Kaizen8 via Amazon offers the DMV Ultra Hard Contact Lens Remover 3-Pack for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Changoor via Amazon offers its Changoor Jinding Women's Waterproof Electric Shaver in Rose Gold for $27.49. Coupon code "MK8D3FFG" shaves that down to $17.45. With free shipping, that's $6 under our May mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Target offers its Target 7-Piece August Beauty Box for $7 with free shipping. That's at least half of what you'd pay for each item purchased individually. Buy Now
5aparts-23 via eBay offers the Salon Shampoo Bowl Station for $269.99. Add the item to the cart to drop the price to $204.99. With free shipping, that's $65 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon takes an extra $4.50 off select Always Feminine Pad Multi-Packs via an on-page clip coupon. Plus, save an extra 5% by checking out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members get free shipping Shop Now
AlphabetDeal offers the AXE Body Spray 15-Pack for $39.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts that price to $33.99. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ACWholesaler via eBay offers the Xiaomi Enchen BlackStone 3D Electric Shaver for $14.49. With free shipping, that's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Speed Stick Deodorant 3-oz. 4-Pack for $6.47. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $6.15. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Men's Premium Performance/Lounge Shorts for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
