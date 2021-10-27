sponsored
SunPower Corporation · 1 hr ago
World's Best Solar On Your Home for $0 Down
Get a free consultation to learn how you can save with SunPower. Shop Now at SunPower Corporation
- Get 55% more energy for greater savings with SunPower X-Series panels
- Most efficient solar panel on the market (up to 22.7%)
- 60% fewer visible parts for sleek design
- Guaranteed peak power rating of 92% in year 25 (80.7 for conventional)
Published 1 hr ago
eBay · 4 days ago
iPower 4" Inline Duct Fan w/ Variable Speed Controller
$50
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Home Depot · 5 days ago
Home Depot Overstock Savings
Shop over 1,000 items
free shipping w/ $45
Save on lighting starting at $6, outdoor decor from $15, flooring as low as $21, furniture from $59, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Zareba Wood Post / T-Post Insulator 25-Pack
$7.95 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Camplux 28,000-BTU Outdoor Liquid Propane Tankless Water Heater
$140
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
