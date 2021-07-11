SunPower: World's Best Solar On Your Home for $0 Down

sponsored
SunPower Corporation · 1 hr ago
World's Best Solar On Your Home for $0 Down
Get a free consultation to learn how you can save with SunPower. Shop Now at SunPower Corporation
- Get 55% more energy for greater savings with SunPower X-Series panels
- Most efficient solar panel on the market (up to 22.7%)
- 60% fewer visible parts for sleek design
- Guaranteed peak power rating of 92% in year 25 (80.7 for conventional)
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Korky QuietFILL Platinum Fill Valve for Toilets
$9.98 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Wagner Homeright Spray Shelter
$50 $63
free shipping
You'd pay around $14 more elsewhere, and it usually costs around $54 on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- The small is available for $29.97 (usually $31.10 on Amazon) and $40.66 for the medium (usually costs $45.54 on Amazon).
Features
- 9-foot x 6-foot x 5.5-foot
- Tent-like structure
- Three-sided paint shelter design
- Mesh screen
- Model: C900038
Amazon · 1 day ago
EarthMinded RainStation 45-Gallon Rain Barrel w/ Diverter
$113
free shipping
That's a low by $6, although most stores such as Home Depot charge over $140. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by UnbeatableSale Inc via Amazon.
Features
- 85% recycled
- A convenient size for decks, patios and balconies
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Klein Tools Digital Circuit Breaker Finder
$22 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $6 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best shipped price we could find by $6.) Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 90 to 120V operation
- transmitter reaches up to 1,000 feet
- flashing arrow indicator
- Model: ET300
- UPC: 635665195107, 745654152797, 757073227468, 785533725513, 696504812708, 787721821755, 092644693021, 640025709528, 756635040002, 733353249337
