SunPower: World's Best Solar On Your Home for $0 Down

sponsored
New
SunPower Corporation · 30 mins ago
World's Best Solar On Your Home for $0 Down
Get a free consultation to learn how you can save with SunPower. Shop Now at SunPower Corporation
Features
- Get 55% more energy for greater savings with SunPower X-Series panels
- Most efficient solar panel on the market (up to 22.7%)
- 60% fewer visible parts for sleek design
- Guaranteed peak power rating of 92% in year 25 (80.7 for conventional)
Details
Comments
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Lowe's Spring Fest
Up to 40% off + Demos, Activities, & Projects
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Korky QuietFILL Platinum Fill Valve for Toilets
$9.98 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
GE Enbrighten Add-On Switch QuickFit
$4.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It is NOT a standalone switch.
Features
- compatible w/ Enbrighten In-Wall Smart controls
- works with all LED, CFL, incandescent, & halogen bulbs
- allows you to dim lights, adjust fan speeds, turn fixtures ON/OFF, and more
- Model: 46200
- UPC: 030878462006
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Prime-Line Safety Spring Door Closer
$14 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- adjustable tension
- works on doors up to 150 lbs.
- for both left & right-handed doors
- converts hinged doors to self-closing
- Model: KC10HD
Sign In or Register