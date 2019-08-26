Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Sunpak 6630LX Medium-Duty Aluminum Tripod for $16.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Koyi via Amazon offers the Zomei 14" Dimmable LED Ring Light with Stand for $79.99. Clip the 18% off on-page coupon and apply code "T74SBXG6" to drop the price to $37.59. With free shipping, that's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago, $42 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $48.74. Buy Now
Benous-US via Amazon offers the Mactrem 6" Dimmable LED Mini Ring Light for $33.98. Coupon code "30OFF6RL" drops the price to $23.79. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Travor Camera Accessories via Amazon offers the Travor 14" Adjustable Bi-Color Ring Light with Stand for $69.99. Clip the $4 off on-page coupon and apply code "YDS64RIK" to drop the price to $37.99. With free shipping, that's $72 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Gold for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, $560 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this 2017 model. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Canon PIXMA Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer in White for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, B&H Photo VIdeo still offers it for the same price. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 12-core 24-Threads 3.5GHz Desktop Processor for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has dropped to $377.97. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the IOGEAR ViewPro-C USB Type C 4-in-1 Video Adapter for $63.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $29.99. (Discount appears in-cart.) With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
