New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Sun Joe iON 40V 1,160-PSI Cordless Pressure Washer
$89 $300
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $102. It's also a $10 drop since last month and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Sun Joe via eBay
  • get this price via coupon code "POWERTEN"
Features
  • 34" extension wand
  • 20ft high pressure hose
  • 0°, 15°, 25°, and 40° spray tips
  • soap sprayer attachment
  • Model: SPX6000C-XR
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "POWERTEN"
  • Expires 10/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay Sun Joe
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register