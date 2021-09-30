Shop new and certified refurbished items including electric blowers, timmers, air compressors, pressure washers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Sun Joe 13" Electric Grass Trimmer for $29.99 ($14 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "30IEUPWR" for a savings of $14. That's $5 less than our mention from April. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Red at this price.
- Sold by WarmQ Tidy Car Master via Amazon.
- 4,000 PSI
- 3 extension wands
- 1/4" quick connector
- wash mitt attachment
- 4 pressure washer nozzles
Add item to cart to get half off. Prices start at $9.99. Shop Now at tacklifetools.com
- Pictured is the Tacklife Miter Saw Protractor for $9.99 in cart (low by $3).
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $29.
That's $12 off and the lowest price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now at this price.
- Precision slotted, Phillips, torx screwdrivers
- Magnetic black oxide non-slip tips
- Made of chromium vanadium steel
- Model: DS-CJAMZ2004
Accomplish a variety of destruction based tasks for less than half the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- extract nails
- pry boards
- whack things
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's a buck under our mention from March, it's the lowest price we could find by $11, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
