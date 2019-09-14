New
Walmart · 29 mins ago
Sun Joe SPX1500 1,740 PSI 12 AMP Electric Pressure Washer
$79 $130
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
Features
  • adjustable spray wand
  • 1.59 GPM max flow rate
  • 33" extension wand
  • 20' high-pressure hose
  • garden hose adaptor
  • 35-foot power cord with GFCI protection
  • Model: SPX1500
