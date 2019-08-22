Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Sun Joe Mow Joe 12-amp 20" Electric Lawn Mower and Mulcher for $89 with free shipping. That's $21 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $75.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer for $59 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $5 less in our January mention. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe 2-in-1 Cordless Grass Shear + Hedger for $36.43 with free shipping. (Walmart and Home Depot charge the same.) That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe Turbine Electric Jet Blower in Green for $37 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most stores charge around $44 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sun Joe 6-amp Electric Handheld Leaf Blower in Green
or Blue for $17.70. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Hooyman Extendable Tree Saw with Wrist Lanyard and Sling for $33.72 with free shipping. That's $31 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
ProPlugger via Amazon offers the ProPlugger 5-on-1 Lawn and Garden Tool for $39.95 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Eliminator 1-Gallon Sprayer for $6.82. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $8 under the lowest price we could find for a comparable sprayer sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Wet and Forget Shower Cleaner 64-oz. Bottle for $15.45. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our June mention and $3 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe 16" 13.5-amp Electric Tiller/Cultivator for $104.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe Manual Reel Mower with Grass Catcher for $89.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Sun Joe 24-Volt iON+ 2Ah Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower for $84.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $83.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Sun Joe Pressure Joe 2,030-PSI 14.5-amp Electric Pressure Washer for $109 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31, although we saw it for $5 less in our May mention. Buy Now
