New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer
$59 $80
free shipping

Walmart offers the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer for $59 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $5 less in our January mention. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same
Features
  • Model: SPX200E
  • features an adjustable spray wand
  • 10-amp motor
  • auto shutoff
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Garden Tools Walmart Sun Joe
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register