Walmart · 53 mins ago
Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer
$129 $168
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sun Joe 2,030-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $129 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $26, although we saw it for $11 less in March. Buy Now
Features
  • 14.5-amp motor
  • up to 1.76 GPM cleaning power
  • five spray tips
  • 20-foot hose
Details
Comments
