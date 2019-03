Walmart offers the Sun Joe 2,300-PSI 1.48GPM Induction Electric Pressure Washer for $151.32. Choose in-storeto drop it to. That's $9 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $4, although most stores charge $212 or more.) It features a 13-amp/2,000-watt brushless induction motor and includes five quick-connect spray tips.