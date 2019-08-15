- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
CPO via Rakuten offers the Sun Joe 14" 20-Volt Cordless Lawn Mower for $199. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $152.85. Plus, you'll bag $22.80 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe 2-in-1 Cordless Grass Shear + Hedger for $36.43 with free shipping. (Walmart and Home Depot charge the same.) That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sun Joe 6-amp Electric Handheld Leaf Blower in Green
or Blue for $17.70. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe 16" 13.5-amp Electric Tiller/Cultivator for $104.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Sun Joe 24-Volt iON+ 2Ah Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower for $84.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $83.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Blossom 7-Zone Smart Watering Controller for $45.69 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its open-box Worx 20-volt Max Lithium Cordless Blower / Sweeper for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $9 less than our open-box mention from a year ago, and $26 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit today. Buy Now
Mwei US via Amazon offers the Tacklife Lawn Aerator Shoes for $11.54. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "XSRSX8QK" to drop the price to $6.34. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it a buck less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Apex 5/8" 15-Foot Connector Hose for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tid with last week's mention at $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Ending today, Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 3,500mg Ozone Generator for $65.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $52.72. Plus, you'll bag $10.54 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw in Green for $51.99 with free shipping. That's $11 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $27.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sun Joe 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it for $5 less on Prime Day. Buy Now
Snowjoe Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Sun Joe iON 40-volt 5Ah 1,160-PSI Cordless Pressure Washer for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $122. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe Manual Reel Mower with Grass Catcher for $89.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Sign In or Register