Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sun Joe 10" 8A Multi-Angle Telescopic Electric Pole Chain Saw
$62 $100
free shipping

That's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • extends to 7.2 feet
  • cuts through branches up to 9.5" thick
  • 0° to 30° multi-angle head
  • 10" Oregon cutting bar
  • Model: SWJ803E
