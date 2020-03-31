Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 22 mins ago
Sun Joe 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$70 $149
free shipping

That's $5 below our mention from a few days ago and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 33.8-oz. detergent tank
  • adjustable nozzle
  • 14.5-amp motor
  • auto shutoff
  • Model: SPX2597
