Proozy offers the SunFrog Women's Full-Length Stretch Leggings 3-Pack in Black for $9.99. Coupon code "DN499" cuts that to $4.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $7 less than our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $5 today. Buy Now
Monicater-US via Amazon offers the Lixada Men's Cycling Shorts in several colors (Grey pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "Y7377JQQ" drops the price to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $30 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Sophia's Beauty via Amazon offers the Bani Bands Unisex Alabama Crimson Tide Running Headband for $18. Clip the $3 off coupon on the page and apply code "Z3FGFEAS" to drop it to $7.80. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tankoo via Amazon offers the Little Beauty Men's Dry-Fit T-Shirt in several colors (Light Blue pictured) from $13.99. Coupon code "shirtDN30" cuts the starting price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Sponeed-Cycling via Amazon offers its Sponeed Men's Padded Cycling Shorts in several colors (Gray pictured) with prices starting at $29.99. Coupon code "PFW7FUUH" drops that starting price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from April, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Proozy offers the True Rock Women's Printed Lounge Pants Mystery 5-Pack for $9.99. Coupon code "DN5" drops that to $5. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $2.19 per pair, $120 off list, $3 under our June mention, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's Hustle Pants in Grey for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Women's Wunder Under High-Rise Foil Tights in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $59 off list and the best deal we could find. (For further comparison, it's about the highest discount we see from Lululuemon). Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Cotton Polo Shirt in several colors (Merlot pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $4 under our previous mention from last month and the lowest price we could find for a similar Reebok polo elsewhere by $27. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $6.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's the best-per unit price we've seen for this style — we've previously only seen 2-packs, which were at an all-time low of $16. (It's a current low by $6.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That ties last week's mention (which included a buck in Rakuten credit) and is the lowest price we could find now by $13 (outside of the mention below.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's CK Racer Shoes in Thunder Blue for $37.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Basein via Amazon offers its Basein Portable Air Conditioner for $39.99. Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page to drops the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
