New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sun Dolphin Journey 10-Foot Sit-On Angler Kayak w/ Paddle
$220 $350
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sun Dolphin Journey 10-Foot Sit-On Fishing Kayak with Paddle in several colors (Green pictured) for $219.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Although we saw it for $26 less in December, it's the lowest price we could find today by $71. It has one swivel and two flush mount fishing rod holders. Buy Now
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Sun Dolphin
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register