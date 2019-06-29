New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$165 $219
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sun Dolphin Aruba 8-Foot Sit-In Kayak with Paddle in Blue for $185. Choose in-store pickup to drop it to $165. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $155. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable, padded seat back
- recessed drink holder
- includes one paddle
- Model: 51675-P
Details
Related Offers
New
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate. Buy Now
New
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off list tied with tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
