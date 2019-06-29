New
Sun Dolphin Aruba 8-Ft Sit-In Kayak w/ Paddle
Walmart offers the Sun Dolphin Aruba 8-Foot Sit-In Kayak with Paddle in Blue for $185. Choose in-store pickup to drop it to $165. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $155. Buy Now
Features
  • adjustable, padded seat back
  • recessed drink holder
  • includes one paddle
  • Model: 51675-P
