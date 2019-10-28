New
Sun Country Airlines Nationwide Fall Fares
from $28 1-way $33

That's the best price we could find for select routes by $5. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Sun Country Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on November 18 from Minneapolis, MN (MSP) to Philadelphia, PA (PHL).
  • Book this travel deal by October 28 for flights from November 5 through December 17.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Buy from DealBase
Details
